Betty A. (Lenes) Adamich, 86, of Apple Valley, passed away peacefully in her sleep of Alzhiemer’s on July 24, 2021.
Betty grew up in Hibbing, Minn., graduated from Hibbing High in 1953 and then Hibbing Junior College. She then moved to Minneapolis and met John Adamich, also of Hibbing. They married in 1956, bought a house in Robbinsdale and raised their two children, Greg and Dana. In 1983, they started and co-owned Dodge of Burnsville. The two moved to Apple Valley in 1991 and wintered in Estero, Fla., for many years. They traveled the world together and loved spending time with family and friends!
Betty was a loving, generous, kind, caring and hardworking woman, leaving us all with warm and happy memories to treasure. She will be greatly missed, but her courageous spirit and example will live on in the hearts and deeds of her loving family!
Survived and dearly missed by her loving husband of 65 years, John; daughter and best friend, Dana (Mark) Saba; daughter-in-law, Michele; grandchildren, Emily and Ben (Steph) Adamich, Adam (Dakota) and Ally Saba; great grandson, Shae Saba; brothers Richard (Jan) and Pete (Susan) Lenes; sisters-in-law, Ginny Goodmanson and Therese Ivanca; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by loving son, Greg; parents, Theodore and Caroline Lenes; in-laws, John and Kathryn Adamich; brothers, Theodore, Donald and Robert Lenes; sister, Carol Getman; brother-in-law, Duane Goodmanson; other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be at the Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Avenue, Burnsville, Minn., on at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, with visitation beginning at noon.
Private interment at Lakewood Cemetery at a later date.
In-lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.