Bette Ann Dolinar, age 87, of Soudan, died peacefully in her home Saturday, May 7, 2022.
She was born Oct. 2, 1934, in Soudan, the daughter of Joseph and Katherine (Brula) Vaida and was a graduate of Tower-Soudan high school. Bette moved to Chicago right after high school to work for AT&T. While in Chicago she met Roger Dolinar, from Chisholm, and they fell in love. They were married in Tower, and were longtime residents of Soudan. After Roger retired, they purchased a cabin on Lake Vermilion where they enjoyed 10+ years of lake life; and their passion for travel brought them to all 50 states! Betty was an active member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower; teaching religious education, serving with the women’s circles, and loved praying rosaries.
Bette is survived by her children, Mike (Teresa) Dolinar of Soudan and Mary Kay (Tracey) Murray of Superior; grandchildren, Amanda (Alex Marwick) Kehus, Mark (Sarina Ronning) Murray, and Brett Murray; great-granddaughter, Hadley; nephews: Joe Vaida, John Vaida, Gene Siadek and Mary Siadek; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; and siblings, Joe (Marie) Vaida and Rosie (Sid) Siadek.
The Memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower. Rev. Fr. Beau Braun will celebrate the Mass. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the Mass at the Church. Inurnment will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
