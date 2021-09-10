Beth Higley Pearce, 77, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
She was born on June 4, 1944, in West Weber, Utah, to the late Henry Higley and Violet Fern England.
Beth's husband, Lloyd Kent Pearce (Deceased). Pearce has six daughters, Cheri Amador, Shawna Hudson, Melissa Vincent, Vicki Evans, Kimberley Sorenson and Deena Hudson(Deceased); son, Gaylan Kent Pearce (Deceased); sisters, Marilyn Horner, Ann Higley, Maryna Hadlock, Lanita Quinlan (Deceased); brothers, Douglas Higley, Henry Higley Jr. (Deceased) Joey Higley (Deceased) and DeRoy Higley (Deceased); she is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
