Beth Anne Lantz, 64, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Home Sweet Home in Hibbing.
Beth was a fun loving person who loved the outdoors, fishing, planting flower gardens at home, camping and being around a campfire. She loved dancing and country music, and had artistic ability with painting and drawing. Beth loved her family and the many friends she had over the years. She would give the shirt off her back if ya needed it. She was an honest person and told it like it was. Beth had a big heart though, she cared about everyone that was in her life. She always had a good joke to tell and could carry on a conversation with anyone she met.
Beth retired from United Taconite in June 2018.
Survivors include her daughter, Heather Panula; granddaughter, Mary Bible; brother, Brad Buchwitz; sister, Cindy (Perry) Gillman; uncle, Jim (Gretchen) Kastet; boyfriend, Roscoe Loewen; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.