Beth Anne Lantz, 64, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Home Sweet Home in Hibbing.

Beth was a fun loving person who loved the outdoors, fishing, planting flower gardens at home, camping and being around a campfire. She loved dancing and country music, and had artistic ability with painting and drawing. Beth loved her family and the many friends she had over the years. She would give the shirt off her back if ya needed it. She was an honest person and told it like it was. Beth had a big heart though, she cared about everyone that was in her life. She always had a good joke to tell and could carry on a conversation with anyone she met.

Beth retired from United Taconite in June 2018.

Survivors include her daughter, Heather Panula; granddaughter, Mary Bible; brother, Brad Buchwitz; sister, Cindy (Perry) Gillman; uncle, Jim (Gretchen) Kastet; boyfriend, Roscoe Loewen; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

