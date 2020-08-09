It is with great sadness that the family of Beth Amy Bilderback, of Hoyt Lakes, announces that she passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the age of 62 years old.
Beth will be greatly missed by her significant other, Alan Sondles; by her children: Chris Stage, Lisa (Jason) Austin, Casey (Beth) Stage, Kati Stage; seven grandchildren: Liam, Jazzmyn, Amelia, Chris Jr, Skylar, Emilie, Lilly. She will be missed by numerous brothers, sisters, many nieces and nephews and her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Gladys Bilderback; two sisters, Linda and Cheryl; and her brother, Bruce.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.12, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home, 402 W. Third Ave. N., Aurora.
A graveside service will follow in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.
Following the burial, a get together will be held at NorthStar Lanes, 211 Kennedy Memorial Dr., Hoyt Lakes.
