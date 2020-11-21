Born Bess Marmas to parents Gust and Angela (Fitila) Marmas on Jan. 9, 1931 in Virginia, Minn.
After graduating from Virginia High School in 1948, Bess attended and graduated from Virginia Junior College in the Secretarial Program. Her educational pursuits included obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree from Macalester College in 1961 and a Master of Arts Degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Minnesota in 1967. Her education gave Bess three rewarding careers as a secretary, physical education teacher and guidance counselor.
Bess’ love of learning and adventure expanded far beyond the classroom. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed skiing, hiking, sailing and skating throughout her life.
Bess traveled extensively across the United States in her camper. Her travels were an inspiration for her watercolor paintings. Quiet moments gave her time for her music – whether tap dancing or playing her ukulele and harmonica.
Remaining active, traveling, and always learning, Bess treasured nearly ninety years of delightful memories. Sadly, Bess’ journey came to an end on Nov. 19, 2020.
She leaves behind her brother, George (Bev) Marmas; her dear friend of over 57 years, Betty Bullock; nephew and nieces, Jim, Brenda and Lynn (Mike).
She was preceded in death by her father, Gust; her mother, Angela; siblings, Barbara, Christ and James G. Marmas.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.