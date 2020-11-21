Bess Marmas

Born Bess Marmas to parents Gust and Angela (Fitila) Marmas on Jan. 9, 1931 in Virginia, Minn.

After graduating from Virginia High School in 1948, Bess attended and graduated from Virginia Junior College in the Secretarial Program. Her educational pursuits included obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree from Macalester College in 1961 and a Master of Arts Degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Minnesota in 1967. Her education gave Bess three rewarding careers as a secretary, physical education teacher and guidance counselor.

Bess’ love of learning and adventure expanded far beyond the classroom. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed skiing, hiking, sailing and skating throughout her life.

Bess traveled extensively across the United States in her camper. Her travels were an inspiration for her watercolor paintings. Quiet moments gave her time for her music – whether tap dancing or playing her ukulele and harmonica.

Remaining active, traveling, and always learning, Bess treasured nearly ninety years of delightful memories. Sadly, Bess’ journey came to an end on Nov. 19, 2020.

She leaves behind her brother, George (Bev) Marmas; her dear friend of over 57 years, Betty Bullock; nephew and nieces, Jim, Brenda and Lynn (Mike).

She was preceded in death by her father, Gust; her mother, Angela; siblings, Barbara, Christ and James G. Marmas.

