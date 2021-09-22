Bess Marmas went to be with her Lord on Nov. 19, 2020.

Graveside Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Greenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Bauman Funeral Home in Virginia.

