Beryl Eileen Sersha, 92, of Virginia, Minn., and former resident of Cook, Minn., passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, with her loving husband Bill by her side.
Beryl was born to Fred and Evelyn (Nielsen) Johansen on Dec. 20, 1928, in McIntosh, S.D. Her family moved to Alango, Minn., where she attended school; graduating Alango High School in 1947. She furthered her education by attending Franklin School of Nursing; earning her LPN degree. She worked at the Virginia Hospital for three years before she met and married the love of her life William Sersha on Sept. 15, 1951, at the Alango Lutheran Church. Beryl and her husband made a home in Cook for the next 63 years, and she continued to work as an LPN at the Cook Hospital for nearly 20 years before her retirement. The couple has lived in Virginia for the last four years. Beryl was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cook, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Beryl enjoyed gardening, her flowers and her sewing. She loved to pick berries in her secret spots. On Saturdays, she spent the day making bread and goodies for her family. She loved playing cards and she and William would play a game every morning. The couple also enjoyed putting puzzles together. Beryl also enjoyed being outdoors; going on many camping trips with family and friends. Beryl and William traveled south every year; wintering in Mission, Texas for 14 years. She enjoyed her church and daily reading of her Bible. She also enjoyed reading a good book. Beryl was a warm and caring person who was always there to do her nurse duties, even after retirement, for anyone in need. She loved spending time with family and friends. Beryl was cherished by her husband and family and will be dearly missed.
Beryl is survived by her loving husband, William (Bill) Sersha; son, Roger (Juanita) Sersha of Angora, Minn.; granddaughter, Rochelle Bristol of Duluth, Minn.; grandson, Rodney (Shanda) Anderson of Duluth, Minn.; five great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Jean) Johansen of Virginia, Minn.; many nieces and nephews and life long friends.
Beryl was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Evelyn Johansen; sisters, Vivian and Rosemary; son, Dan Sersha and his wife, Jean Sersha.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Edgewood Vista and Caring Edge Hospice for their caring kindness during this difficult time.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, Minn.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Cook, Minn., in Beryl’s name.
