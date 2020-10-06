Bertha Selma Engebretson

Bertha Selma (Johnson) Engebretson was born on April 11,1929, and died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from COVID-19. She was married to Donald Engebretson on Aug. 7, 1948, in Detroit Lakes. She was the best mom in the world — for us. There was a mug and a trophy and even some jewelry that proved it. She had weaknesses, but she had many more strengths. There was patience for stupid teenage behavior, baking that could be shared with friends after school, a love of all tiny humans and some bigger ones.
She enjoyed spending time at the lake, creating memories with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and sharing stories of her nine siblings growing up on their farm. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and Sons of Norway. For many years she was a volunteer for her church, salvation army and the hospital auxiliary. She and dad enjoyed card games, square dancing and bowling with friends.
Married for nearly 70 years to our wonderful father, Don Engebretson, together they taught us how important family is and how inclusive that family could be. We will miss her, but more importantly, we will remember all the wonderful years we spent together.
Bertha is survived by her children: David (Frederike) Engebretson, Mary Rogers, Ann (Peter) Vucetich, Sue (Jerry) Baker, Lori Timmerman; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; special niece, Linda (Ron Gustafson), Castagneri; nephew Ben (Debbie) Castagneri.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald.
Thank you to her nurses and caregivers at Guardian Angels and a special thank you to Dr. Martinelli and Dr. Kapella.
We hope to have a celebration of life service in the spring.
If you would like to send a memorial, please make a contribution to your local food bank or to First Lutheran Church Memorial fund.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
