Bertel 'Bert' Johannas Bergeson

Bertel ‘Bert’ Johannas Bergeson

Bertel “Bert” Johannas Bergeson, 89, passed into Glory on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Care Free Living in Virginia.

To plant a tree in memory of Bertel Bergeson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries