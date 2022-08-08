Bernice Parise, 92, died peacefully Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home in Orlando, Fla., surrounded by family.
Bernice Conte was born Dec. 30, 1929, in New Haven, Conn., to Stefano and Nicola (Parente) Conte. Known as Babe in her New Haven neighborhood, she graduated in 1947 from Hillhouse High School and worked for a women’s dress shop. On Oct. 1, 1949, Bernice married James Louis Parise in Hamden, Conn.
The couple moved to Minnesota’s Iron Range in 1949, living first in Jim’s hometown of Chisholm before moving to Virginia in 1955. By December 1958, six children filled the brick house on Knob Hill Drive in Midway. During their years in Virginia, Bernice was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Over the years, Bernice spent many enjoyable weekends during all four seasons with her family and friends at the hunting shack, Lake Vermillion, Murphy’s Cabin on Sand Point, and camping on Lac La Croix and Namakan.
Following Jim’s retirement in 1982 from Virginia Broadcasting Company, Bernice and Jim moved to Florida, first to Zellwood and later to St. Petersburg shortly before the turn of the century. While in St. Petersburg, she did volunteer work, including for Hospice. In 2014, they moved to Terry’s home in Orlando.
Bernice was a fantastic cook and she loved hosting gatherings. She enjoyed sharing stories, recipes and songs with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as playing card games, board games and bocce ball with young and old.
She is survived by her six children: Joseph (Debra), Glyndon, Minn.; John, Virginia, Minn; William (Peggy), Mt. Iron, Minn.; Teresa Larson, Orlando, Fla.; Robert (Melanie), Shoreview, Minn.; and Sandra (Anthony) Gans, Farmington, Mo.; her 11 grandchildren: Eric (Jen Sens) Larson, Amanda Peterson, Christina Parise, Gina (Chris) Wade, Nicola (Dan) Otto, Jill (Martin) Rudzik, Joseph Parise, James Parise, Justin Parise, Ryan Parise and Alyssa Parise; her nine great-grandchildren; and her nephew, John Ortoleva, New Haven, Conn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents, Stefano and Nicola (Parente) Conte; her brothers, Anthony and Louis; and her sister, Mary (John) Ortoleva.
Services for Bernice Parise will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, Minn., with a visitation starting at 11 a.m., followed by a Mass at noon. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made to AdventHealth Hospice Care Central Florida, 496 West Central Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL 32719.. There will be a celebration of her life at Lake Vermillion next summer on a date to be announced later
