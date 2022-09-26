Bernice Geraldine ‘Gerri’ Thomas Makela

Mass of Christian Burial for Bernice Geraldine “Gerri” Thomas Makela, 92, of Gilbert, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish as celebrant. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. by Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the mass at church on Thursday. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.

Gerri died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn.

