Mass of Christian Burial for Bernice Geraldine “Gerri” Thomas Makela, 92, of Gilbert, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish as celebrant. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. by Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the mass at church on Thursday. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Gerri died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn.
She was born June 9, 1930, in Biwabik, Minn., to Steven and Elsie (Laine) Thomas. Gerri was a 1948 graduate of Gilbert High School and later worked for Higgins Industrial Supply.
On Aug. 12, 1967, she married Jack A. Makela in Virginia. Gerri retired in the bookkeeping department of Mt. Olivet Nursing Home in Minneapolis.
She was a member of the Gilbert United Methodist Church and its pasty sales, the Gilbert VFW Auxiliary and a former member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Eveleth.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; children: Toni Lee of Harrisburg, Pa., Keith (Ella) Mancina of Eveleth and Jeannie Kennedy of Spring, Texas; nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Marlene Kovich of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Steven and Elsie; son, Michael (Debra) Mancina; and granddaughter, Katherine Kennedy.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you for the wonderful care provided by the staff at Waterview Woods. Your care and compassion for Gerri and her family has been appreciated.
To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Makela as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.