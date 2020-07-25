Bernard O. Lawrence, 84, of Stewartville, Minn., died of natural causes on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Stewartville Care Center, where he had resided for the past four months.
Bernard Owen Lawrence was born on April 22, 1936, in Duluth, Minn., to Walter and Elsie (Harder) Lawrence. He attended high school in Hermantown, Minn., where he received his GED. Bernard was married in 1958 in Tower, Minn., to Beverly Desannoy. They lived in Tower, where they began their family and also lived in Virginia and Embarrass, Minn. They were later divorced. Bernie was employed at Erie Mining/LTV for many years as a production truck driver. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Tower and was a cook in the Minnesota Army National Guard for a number of years. After retiring in 1989, Bernie moved to Yuma, Ariz., where he met Norma Mapes, his longtime and loving companion. Together they traveled cross country pulling their fifth wheel camper and lived in the state of Washington, Oregon and spent their winters in Arizona. They moved for a short time to Kenai, Alaska, where Bernie was employed part-time on a commercial fishing boat.
Following Norma’s death in 2013, he moved to Stewartville in 2016, due to declining health and to live near family. Bernie was an avid golfer, followed NASCAR, enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino and enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed mowing the lawn at his son- and daughter-in-law’s home.
Bernard is survived by his daughter, Kim (Randy) Waldron of Rochester, Minn., and his son – Bob (Linda) Lawrence of rural Stewartville; four grandchildren: Christopher (Sara) Waldron of Haugen, Wis., Daniel (Emily) Lawrence of Cornelius, N.C., Ashley (Ben) Roche of Rochester, Minn, Brittany Lawrence of Rollingstone, Minn.; and six great-grandchildren: Mylee, Tahlia, Quinn, Theo, Samantha and Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Warren Lawrence, Rod Lawrence and Gary Lawrence; and loving companion, Norma Mapes.
In keeping with Bernard’s wishes no services or visitation are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Bernard are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.
