Bernard Leroy Anderson, 89, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born June 25, 1931, in Tower, Minn., the son of David and Ennie (Salmela) Anderson of Tower.
Bernie worked in the Soudan Mine and later became a High School Math Teacher at the Hibbing High School where he taught for 27 years – retiring in 1993. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, the Steelworkers Union and the Teachers Union. He and Pat enjoyed camping and fishing.
Bernie is survived by his sons, Frederick (Darcy) Anderson of Cherry, Minn., Michael Anderson of Hibbing, Minn., and Daniel Anderson of Hastings, Minn; granddaughter Britt (Trent) Lambertsen of Byron, Minn.; great-grandsons, Dayton, Emerson and Quintin; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat in 2017; and siblings, Roger Anderson, June Larson and Jeanne Flannigan.
There will be no formal services held at this time.
Inurnment will be in the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Columbarium.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
