Bernard Henry Portinen, 85, of Ely, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1934, to Garnet and Esther (Baakkari) Portinen. His buddies gave him the nickname Barlo after the Portinen family's St. Bernard.
On Aug. 25, 1956, he married the love of his life, Nancy Jo Markovich. They were life-long Ely residents and raised a family on the west end. He worked and retired from St. Louis County where he was employed as a purchasing agent.
Barlo loved fishing and hunting with his boys and friends as well as watching football and baseball.
He will be missed by sons, Dennis (Anne Vertin) of Ely, and Allen (Teri Zupec) of Maple Grove, Minn.; and a daughter, Ruth (Keith) Aijala of Babbitt.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; as well as his parents.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.