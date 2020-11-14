Bernard A. Mayasich, 91, of Arden Hills, MN, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood, Minn.
He was born on May 23, 1929, in Eveleth, Minn., to Frank Mayasich and Mary Pavkovich Mayasich.
After graduating from the Eveleth High School, he worked for the Oliver Mining Company, and then joined the US Army in 1951. He served as a Private First Class during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. After his military service, he worked for Oscar Nelson Painting Company and retired as the Superintendent of the Eveleth Water Department. Bernie married Harriet Stanton on Aug. 6, 1955, and raised their family in Eveleth until moving to Shoreview, Minn., in 1993. Bernie was very active in the Eveleth community serving on the school board, city council, Eveleth Hibbing Vocational Board, and a member of the Knights of Columbus at Resurrection Church and the Eveleth Elks Lodge 1161. He loved spending time with family, watching Minnesota sports teams, and telling beloved stories of his time on the Iron Range.
Bernie is survived by his children, Bernard E. (Gail) Mayasich and Janet (Louis) Moren; five grandchildren: Nicole (Lucas), Michael (Samira), Emily (Mike), Luke (Christine), and Aaron (Kendria); five great-grandchildren: Ethan, Anna, Owen, Wesley, and Winter; brothers: Joseph (Lorraine) Mayasich, Edward (Jennie) Mayasich, James Mayasich, and John Mayasich.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet in 2015; parents; brother, Frank; and sisters: Ann May Daily, Rose Strle, Mary Kutkoski, Lucy Long, Kathryn Mayasich and baby Rose who died in infancy.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of Johanna Shores and Optage Home Care for the wonderful care he received. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
A private family burial service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with a celebration of Bernie’s life to be held a later date.
Memorials preferred to Presbyterian homes- Johanna shores.
Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.
