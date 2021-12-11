Bennett “Ben” T. Nylund, 84, of Springdale, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
He was born May 7, 1937, in Cook, Minn., to Ted and Eva (Sokoloski) Nylund. Ben was the eldest of six children.
When Ben was 15 years old, he and his younger brother, Curt, won the Minnesota state 4-H talent contest, by playing the guitar, singing and yodeling. Ben was a 1955 graduate of Cook High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955 and was honorably discharged after 5 years, 7 months and 21 days. After his military service, he completed two years of college at the University of Maryland. Ben worked as an insurance agent for eight years and then spent the next 34 years as a project superintendent in commercial construction in many locations across the United States before retiring in 2000.
Ben was the lead singer and played the guitar in several country and polka bands, in which they performed on radio and television, and also for local weddings and events. Ben enjoyed his other hobbies of hunting, fishing, camping, barbecues and attending bluegrass festivals, where he and wife Donna met numerous friends in the Southeast. Ben was a proud member of the Moose Club and was also a Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite and a Shriner for over 36 years. During his Shriner years he was President of the Jeepster Unit in Jacksonville, Florida.
Ben is survived by his sisters, Bea Amundson, Janet Tomsich, and Karen (Lee) Schaar. Ben was blessed with the love of his four children, Stuart Nylund, Steven Nylund (Brandon Polk), Stacy (Bill) McCullough, Shelly (Rick) George; seven grandchildren, Michelle Nylund, Cori McCullough, Tanner Nylund, Kayla McCullough (fiancé Logan Waters), Logan (Emily) George, Spencer George, Avery Polk; three great-grandsons, Waylon Waters, Nolan Waters, Kingston Polk; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life Donna Mae (Anderson) Nylund, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage; as well as brothers, Curt Nylund and Gary Nylund.
Ben will be laid to rest at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark., with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Children Hospital (lovetotherescue.org) or to a favorite local charity.
Arrangements are with Heritage Funeral Home, online obituary and guest book at heritageofnwa.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Bennett Nylund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.