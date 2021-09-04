Benjamin John “Bing” Weiss, 87, of Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1933, in Austin, Minn., to George and Jemeveria (Paulson) Weiss. He married Mary Joan Maloney in Austin on Jan. 13, 1951, and had been longtime residents of Virginia.
Bing retired from United States Steel at age 55 in 1988. He was an avid athlete, bowler, golfer and enjoyed hunting. He and Mary enjoyed their cabin on Lake Vermilion and their 26 years as snowbirds in Mesa, Arizona
Bing is survived by five children: Ellen (Tim) Lind, Christine (Steve) Peterson, Michael (Raini) Weiss, Brian Weiss and Koni (Tom) Anderson; grandchildren: Christopher (Andi) Ringsred, Courtney (Ryan) Aker, Craig (Nita) Lind, Kevin (Elise) Lind, Joel (Jill) Martinson, Ryan Weiss, Kelly (Jason) Engler, Ben (Kate) Weiss, Stacey (Jarrod) Ray, Courtney (Evan) Meyer, Patrick Anderson, Elizabeth Anderson and Theresa Anderson; great-grandchildren: Kaitlin (Patrick) Kralich, Cori Ringsred, Justin Lind, Elaria Weiss, Tyler and Aiden Engler, Ari and Isla Parkin, Jack Lind and George Meyer; great-great-grandchildren, Nathan and Braydan Kralich; two sisters-in-law, Sister Darleen Maloney and Dorothy (Brian) Callahan; and brother-in-law, Jarvis Paulson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents, George and Jen Weiss; and his brother, Peter.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
