Ben E. Bonneville

Ben E. Bonneville, 89, longtime Nashwauk resident, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, surrounded by his children at his home.

He was born Dec. 16, 1932, to Kenneth and Sophia (Moss) Bonneville in Duluth, Minn. Ben proudly served his country with the United States Air Force. He later married Shirley (LaBar) Bonneville on April 11, 1959, in Lawrence Lake Township. He eventually was employed with Minorca Mine as a Millwright Supervisor, retiring in 1984. He then went on to become the groundskeeper at Swan Lake Country Club where he took care of the golf course for many years. Ben really enjoyed hunting and fishing, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ben also loved gardening, bowling, golfing at Swan Lake, and was an avid cribbage player. Ben even achieved a hole in one on the 5th hold during his golfing days. He had a great sense of dry humor even till the very end.

Ben is survived by his four children: Amy Martire, Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Carol Bonneville, Everett (Peggy Ann) Bonneville, and Becky (Stan) Ricker, all of Nashwauk; sister, Sharon (James) Bray, Marcell, Minn.; seven grandchildren: Samuel (Tara) Martire, Cape Coral, Fla., Timothy (Jess) Martire, Hibbing, Dana (Kyle) Johnson, Black River Falls, Wis., Andrea (Taylor) Bonneville DeNaples, St. Paul, Minn., Stephanie Bonneville, Duluth, Minn., Khayli (Todd) Niemi, Nashwauk, and Kody (Ashley) Ricker, Bigfork, Minn.; 10 great-grandchildren; great-nephew, Zackary LaBar, son-in-law, Tony Martire, both of Nashwauk.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley (LaBar) Bonneville in 2015; four brothers: Roland, Dale, Steve, and James Bonneville; and two sisters, Sandy Foley and Darlene Bonneville.

In honor of Ben’s wishes, there will be a graveside service held at noon Saturday, June 18, at the Nashwauk Cemetery in Nashwauk, Minn., with a reception in Ben’s honor at the Lawrence Lake Community Center following the graveside service.

Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at: www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.

