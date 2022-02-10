Ben E. Bonneville, 89, longtime Nashwauk resident, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, surrounded by his children at his home.
He was born Dec. 16, 1932, to Kenneth and Sophia (Moss) Bonneville in Duluth, Minn. Ben proudly served his country with the United States Air Force. He later married Shirley (LaBar) Bonneville on April 11, 1959 in Lawrence Lake Township. He eventually was employed with Minorca Mine as a Millwright Supervisor, retiring in 1984. He then went on to become the groundskeeper at Swan Lake Country Club where he took care of the golf course for many years. Ben really enjoyed hunting and fishing, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he also loved gardening, bowling, and golfing at Swan Lake. Ben even achieved a hole in one on the 5th hole during his golfing days. He had a great sense of dry humor even till the very end.
Ben is survived by his four children: Amy Martire, Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Carol Bonneville, Everett (Peggy Ann) Bonneville, and Becky (Stan) Ricker, all of Nashwauk, Minn.; sister, Sharon (James) Bray, Marcell, Minn.; seven grandchildren: Samuel (Tara) Martire, Cape Coral, Fla., Timothy (Jess) Martire, Hibbing, Minn., Dana (Kyle) Johnson, Black River Falls, Wis., Andrea (Taylor) Bonneville DeNaples, St. Paul, Minn., Stephanie Bonneville, Duluth, Minn., Khayli (Todd) Niemi, Nashwauk, and Kody (Ashley) Ricker, Bigfork, Minn.; nine great-grandchildren with one on the way; great-nephew, Zackary LaBar and son-in-law, Tony Martire, both of Nashwauk
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley (LaBar) Bonneville in 2015; four brothers: Roland, Dale, Steve and James Bonneville; and two sisters, Sandy Foley and Darlene Bonneville.
In honor of Ben’s wishes, there will be a graveside service held at the Nashwauk Cemetery in Nashwauk, MN at a later date.
