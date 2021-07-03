Becky Lynn Skubic, 58, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth due to cancer and Covid-19.
Becky was born on April 17, 1962. She was the daughter of Woody and Deloris Anderson. She grew up in West Eveleth and graduated from Eveleth Senior High in 1980.
On Sept. 7, 1991, Becky was united in marriage to Paul Skubic. Their son, Matt was born in 1994. They lived in Eveleth prior to moving to Lake Vermilion.
Becky loved being at the lake. She loved having friends and family over. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and games, having the ladies spend the night and boating on the lake. She enjoyed life and was fun to be with. Becky was always the first one to show up to help when needed.
She loved her sleepovers with her great nephew, Briggs. He was a light in her life. Becky was so proud of their son, Matt. She always looked forward to their time spent at the lake with she and Paul.
She also loved their family dog Nelli, (little girl) and new pet additions, Tipsy and Cheddar Bob.
Becky was employed at Virginia Public Schools as a paraprofessional. She enjoyed the students and her great coworkers. She was always ready to go back to school after the summer break.
Becky is survived by her husband, Paul Skubic; their son, Matthew (Megan Campbell) Skubic; her sister, Tracey (Eric) Skalbeck; nephew, Jake (Melissa Dorn) Skalbeck; sister-in-law, Sue Anderson; nieces, Katie (Stacie) Anderson, Jennifer (Dusty Pond) Anderson; great nephews, Briggs Behrens, Conner Trombley; and great nieces, Tori, Payton and Paige Trombley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike (Diane French) Skubic, Ann and Bruce Peterson, Tom and Carol Skubic and Jim and Cyndy Skubic; as well as numerous nieces and nephews in the Skubic and Peterson families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Woody and Deloris Anderson; her brother, Jeff (Buff) Anderson; father and mother-in-law, Ed and Teddy Skubic; sister-in-law, Vicki Skubic; and Katie Rannikar who was a second mother to her.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Coffee and bars will be served in the social hall following the service.
Burial will follow the coffee an’ at Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook online www.cron-sheehy.com
