Beatrice L. Waisanen

Beatrice L. Waisanen, 80, of Angora, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

A virtual service will be held via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. The Zoom link will also be posted on Mlaker Funeral Home Website. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

https://jworg.zoom.us/j/81829844377?pwd=aW94LzBnV2dtUmRsQzJRUUlnUlp2QT09

Meeting ID: 818 2984 4377 Passcode: 112233

To plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Waisanen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
