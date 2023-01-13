Beatrice Helen Lamppa, age 95, of Virginia and formerly of Babbitt and Grand Island, Neb., died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
She was born May 17, 1927, in Virginia the daughter of Henry and Vieno (Seppala) Ranta. She was a graduate of Virginia High School. Bea was united in marriage to Lloyd Bernhardt “Bernie” Lamppa on August 18, 1946, in Virginia.
Bea worked as a homemaker. She was a member of the Pike Apostolic Lutheran Church, and she enjoyed Bible studies. Bea enjoyed the activities of her grandchildren, and she loved her dogs, especially Abbie (the alligator with fur).
Bea is survived by her children: Carlen (Caroline) Lamppa of Aurora, Minn., Dr. Michael (Charlene) Lamppa of Savage, Minn., Bernadette Bradshaw of Wichita, Kansas, and Russell (Melanie) Lamppa of New Hope, Minn.; grandchildren: Brent (Melissa) Lamppa, Reece (Shannon) Lamppa, and Cassandra Lamppa; and great-grandchildren: Maggie, Allie, Vivian, and Eleanor Lamppa.
A Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring at the Pike Apostolic Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be in the Embarrass Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Pike Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
