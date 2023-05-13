Beatrice Helen Lamppa

Beatrice Helen Lamppa

Beatrice Helen Lamppa, age 95, of Virginia and formerly of Babbitt and Grand Island, Neb., died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.

