Barry L. Novelan, 63, of Eveleth, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at home from natural causes.
He was born on July 21, 1957, in Virginia, to John V. and Leona E. (Smolke) Novelan.
Barry graduated from Eveleth High School in 1975 and attended Eveleth Vocational School for automotive. He retired in 2019 from UTAC (Eveleth Tac). Barry enjoyed working on his cars in his garage and attending car shows. He was a member of the Minnesota Street Rod Association and the Dream Machine Car Club.
He is survived by his brother, John (Paula); nieces, Laura and Leah; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
