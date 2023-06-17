Barry Gene Carlson

Barry Gene Carlson

Barry Gene Carlson, 52, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

To send flowers to the family of Barry Carlson, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Jun 19
Visitation
Monday, June 19, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
1054 Truman Avenue
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 19
Funeral Service
Monday, June 19, 2023
12:00PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
1054 Truman Avenue
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries