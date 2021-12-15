Barry Buria
May 1, 1967 — December 13, 2021
Barry Buria, 54, died peacefully at the Virginia Convalescent Center in the early morning of December 13, 2021.
He was born on May 1, 1967, in Virginia, Minn., to Michael and Juanita Buria. He graduated from Martin Hughes High School in 1985 and was the last Homecoming King for the Buhl Bulldogs. Barry attended Dunwoody Technical College for one semester and transferred to Eveleth Vo-Tech where he became a certified welder.
Barry was a member of the Carpenters Local 606 from 1987 and a member of the Bricklayers Local 1 from 1995. Barry was always looking for ways to promote union jobs. He stood on picket lines at various times throughout his career. As a bricklayer, Barry traveled throughout the U.S. for his work, which he loved. His only regret was missing out on time with his children as they grew up.
Barry enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He liked to hunt and fish, have a few beers now and again, ride 4-wheelers, and go to watch the races in Hibbing. He was a great storyteller and will always be remembered for his quick wit and the ability to make people laugh.
Barry married Lisa Lamke on March 31, 1990 at the Sand Lake Chapel. Together they raised two children and recently became grandparents.
Barry did die from cancer, but in our hearts, we know that it was truly the pain he had suffered with after a work injury in 2009, that took his ability to enjoy life to the fullest away from him way before he was diagnosed with cancer.
Barry is survived by his wife, Lisa Buria of rural Eveleth; children, Daniel (Nikki) Buria of Buhl, and Katie Buria of College Station, Texas; granddaughter, Liliana Buria; his father, Michael Buria of Buhl; sister, Michele Stillwell of Buhl; brothers, Scott (Nikki) Buria of Iron, and Bradley (Melissa) Buria of Mascotte, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Wally and Marilyn Tiedeman.
Barry was preceded in death by his mother, Nita; grandparents; and aunts and uncles.
It is Barry's wish to have a casual Celebration of Life. His family does not want to hear how sorry you are. It is not your fault. We don't want to hear that Barry is in a better place. For us, there is no better place for him to be than with his family and friends. We know there will be tears, but we want to hear stories about Barry that we may not have heard about before or don't remember. We want to celebrate the life he so fully lived.
Memorials to the family or donations in Barry's memory to the American Cancer Society or the Angel Foundation are preferred. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Buhl Senior Center on Sunday, Dec. 19th from 12 to 3 p.m.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com
