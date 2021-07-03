Barry Bruce Osell of Mountain Iron, Minn., died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
Barry was born on Aug. 10, 1947, in Monticello, Minn., the son of Vernon and Charlotte (Cleveland) Osell. Barry graduated from Washington High School in Brainerd, Minn., in 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam Conflict from 1965-1969. While in the U.S. Navy, some of his time was spent aboard the U.S.S. Graffias (AF-29). Later, Barry served in the United States Army Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1975. He was a member of American Legion Post 239 in Virginia.
After completing his time in the U.S. Navy, Barry returned to Brainerd and was employed as an assistant surveyor for Crow Wing County, Minn. In 1974, he decided to move north to the Mesabi Iron Range. Barry worked for several different construction companies. He also worked at the Tilden Mine in Ishpeming, Mich., for a short period of time. After his time in Michigan, he graduated from the Carpentry and Maintenance Mechanic Program at the Eveleth Technical Institute in Eveleth, Minn. On Aug. 6, 1977, Barry married Susan Kay Meyer in Plymouth, Minn. That same year, he began his employment as a millwright with EVTAC (United Taconite) in Forbes, Minn. Barry retired from this mine in 2003.
Barry had faith, his faith endured during happy times and when he dealt with ongoing health issues and other trials of life. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia. Barry loved the outdoors and nature. He spent countless hours at the hunting shack (The Rack Shack) in Markham, Minn. It was truly a place that gave him great joy. Barry loved to hunt and ride four wheelers. He also enjoyed fishing, swimming, and playing cards (cribbage). He also had an extensive collection of caps, which he enjoyed wearing. Two of his favorite destinations were the Minnesota State Fair, which included two foot long hotdogs and spending time in the Florida Panhandle during the winter. Over the years, Barry was very patriotic and proudly flew the American flag. He also placed smaller flags throughout the house. It was only fitting he met Sue on the 4th of July.
Barry is survived by his wife, Sue; and son, Jacob (Joan Madison) of Mountain Iron; his brother, Roger (Teri) Osell of Pequot Lakes, Minn.; his sisters, Linda Reed of St. Cloud, Minn., and Sue (Doug) Kern of Brainerd, Minn.; sister-in-laws, Judy Osell of Maple Grove, Minn., and Nancy (Bob) Totsch of Park Ridge, Ill.; brother-in-law, Tom (Carol) Meyer of Baxter, Minn. Barry is also survived by several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Charlotte; his in-laws, Herman and Peggy Meyer; his brothers, Chuck Osell and Ron Osell.
The Family would like to extend gratitude to the ER staff at Essentia Health in Virginia and St. Luke’s ER and Cardiac staff in Duluth for the care provided at the end of his life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Virginia, Minn., at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, with Pastor Erik Roth officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Minn., State Veterans Cemetery in Saginaw, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
