Barbara Price Ferris

Barbara Price (Simpson) Ferris, 87, of Hoyt Lakes, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn.
She was born in Eveleth on Sept. 7, 1932, to William and Merle (Woods) Simpson of Gatineau, Quebec. She attended high school in Eveleth. Barbara married Stanley E. Ferris on Aug. 29, 1949, in Hibbing where they lived for several years. In 1958 they packed up their three children (at that time) and moved to Hoyt Lakes. This was a town being built for Pickands Mather Mining. Mom always said, “Your dad took me for a ride to see our new home. He kept driving and driving east until the road ended. The road you drove in on was also the same road out. We were at the end of the road and the edge of the world.” It turned out to be the greatest place you could raise a young family. She loved her neighbors and all the community offered.
Barbara was a wonderful stay at home mother and wife. She enjoyed reading, writing letters and crossword puzzles. She was an amazing cook and baker which was enjoyed during many holiday meals and throughout the year. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for many years. Volunteering whenever needed. When her boys were young she was a Cub Scout den mother.
Her eldest son, Stanley Thomas (Tom) Ferris, recently died of pancreatic cancer.
She is survived by Tom’s wife, Carol (Hodnik) Ferris, Hoyt Lakes; son, Steven Ferris, Hoyt Lakes; daughter, Darcie (Carol Daigle) Ferris, Duluth; and youngest son, Glenn (Elizabeth) Ferris Marshfield, Wis.; six grandchildren: Allyson (Tony) Ponto, Hoyt Lakes, Adam Ferris, Aurora, Nicole (Mike) Lombardy, Hoyt Lakes, Travis Ferris, Aurora, Mattea (Kassidy) Cook, Princeton, Tabor ( Tessa) Ferris, Vadnais Heights; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Donna Deslich, Chisholm; and a brother-in-law, Donald Ferris, Los Lunas, N.M.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Wilma Page Simpson; husband of 67 years, Stanley E. Ferris; brother, Robert (Bud) Simpson, Stittsville, Ontario; sister, Judith (Grey) Simpson, Stittsville, Ontario; and grandson, Brogan Ferris, Marshfield, Wis.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a gathering of family only at the Forbes Cemetery at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
Memorials preferred to the Aurora Food Shelf, P.O. Box 433, Hoyt Lakes, MN 55750.
