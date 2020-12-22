Barbara Lois (Nelson) Lassila, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at CareFree Living in Babbitt, Minn.
Barbara was born Aug. 12, 1936 in Roseau, Minn., the daughter of Lloyd Harry and Marguerite Freda (Bell) Nelson.
Barbara attended school in Roseau, Ely and graduated from Embarrass High School in 1955.
She was a Hair Stylist for many years, sidelining Belly Dance classes, Bookkeeper and a Secretary for HUD. Her real passion was antiquing. She owned and managed two stores, The Mountain High Antiques in Prescott Valley, Ariz., and the Red Door Antiques in Junction City Kan.
Barb was known as the Linen Lady in Kansas for her creativity and love of embroidery. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and past member of the Red Hat Ladies.
Survivors include two daughters, Cynthia Dilegame (Frank) Clermont Fla., Kathy Salo (Lonnie) Babbitt; two sons, Russ Salo of Embarrass and Billy Smith (Julie) of Babbitt; one sister, Patricia B. Olson; and brother in-law, Bob Olson; nine grandchildren, Brian Johnson (Betsy), Dave Salo, Stacy Johnson, Angie Dilegame (Tobias), Laurel Salo, Katie Dilegame, Erin Burch (Corey), Colton Salo, and Jenna Smith; seven great grandchildren, Aliah Sherman (Robert), Faith Martin, Ayden Johnson, Logan Johnson, Keegan O’Neall, Thomas Salo, Jude Dilegame and Saani Fauser; three nephews, Bob Olson (Kathleen), Mark Olson (Margie) and Bruce Olson; two nieces, Patty Niskala (Gerald) and Chris Urbus (Larry).
She was preceded in death by her parents; nephews, Terrence and David Olson; and her son, Roger Salo who passed away Oct. 2019.
Per Barbara’s wishes there will be no funeral services held.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
