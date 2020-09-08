Barbara Lee Booth

Barbara Lee (Shaw) Booth, 80, of Hoyt Lakes, formerly of Duluth, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Hoyt Lakes.
Barbara was born July 4, 1940, in Duluth to Blanche (Stolquist) Shaw and Edward Shaw. Barbara attended St. Clemens and Lincoln schools. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was a natural born caregiver that dedicated her life to caring for her children, family and her friends, always without hesitation. She loved to play bingo and slots and listen to classic country music.
Barbara is survived by her children: Dennis (Nancy) Ross, Cindy (Thomas) Cherro, Linda Myhre (Andy Benes); siblings: Richard Shaw (Barb Eggers), Ronald (Alfrieda) Shaw, Linda (Jeff) St. Claire, Debbie Jo Shaw, Robert (Judy) Shaw; 11 grandchildren: Andy (Danielle), DJ (Courtney), Michael (Heather), Kaylee (Cole), Hannah, Hope, Daniel (Karbon), Joshua (Jenna), Alex (Kori), Chris, and Alissa; seven great-grandchildren: Aiden, Gabi, Mason, Jaxson, Walker, Sydney and Cayde.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack Shaw; sister, Betty Call; brother-in-law, Alvin Call; son-in-law, Dan Johnson, Sr.
A special thank you to the Fairview Hospice Team.
A memorial service for Barbara will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Cremation Society of Minnesota Duluth, 4100 Grand Ave. Deacon John Foucault officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the Cremation Society.
Interment immediately following the service at Calvary Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.