Barbara L. Judnick
Barbara L. Judnick passed away on April 23, 2023, at the age of 90.
Barb was born on January 12, 1933, in Janesville, Wis., to Walter and Beatrice Kislia. She married Robert J. Judnick in 1952 in Virginia. She was a homemaker, a singer, an avid patchwork quilt maker, and a very well-loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She rarely went a day without a family member stopping to visit, hoping to nibble on her freshly baked sugar cookies or brownies.
Barb was always happy and never said an unkind word to anyone. She loved music. She was a soloist at many weddings and funerals. She entertained at nursing homes. She often said the best time in her life was singing with the musical group “Loony Tunes”. Barb never missed The Lawrence Welk Show on Saturday evenings as it was ‘her kind of music’ and she knew every word to every song.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert, her sister Bea Jean Kennedy, and an infant brother, Gordon. She was also preceded in death by many beloved in-laws and good friends.
Barb leaves behind her three loving sons, Greg Judnick, Bob (Kathy) Judnick, and Jeff (Lynne) Judnick , and two loving daughters, Melody (Paul) Hejda and Patti (Mark) Lee. She leaves behind grandchildren including Matt (Denise), Sam (Aimee), Nick (Jamie), Joe, Wade, Wes (Alyssa), Derek (Tessa), Andrew (Ashley), Ally (Nick), Louie, Dana, Preston, Morgan (Nick), Murray (Tawnia) and her great-grandchildren Ashlyn, Ava, Ainsley, Blaise, Bella, (Chance, Kennedy, Luka, Vivienne, Kyren, Camden, and Ellie. Barb is survived by her brother Phillip Kislia (Carolyn) as well as cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
Barb’s family wishes to thank the Edgewood Vista, the Essentia Virginia Care Center and the Essentia East Range Hospice for their excellent service and care. “Thank You.”
A family service will take place at a later date.
