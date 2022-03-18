Barbara June Timmerman

Barbara J. Timmerman, 77, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Alternative Senior Living in Hibbing.
She was born Sept. 6, 1944, to Robert and June (Cox) Chapple in Hibbing, Minn. Barbara was employed with Hibbing General Hospital, and eventually Fairview Range Medical Center for 33 years as an Environmental Specialist. Barb loved traveling, especially with Chris and Gary Ruzich. She enjoyed gardening, yardwork, birds, and loved cats, particularly Siamese Cats.
Barb is survived by her children, Denny (Linda Hauser) Timmerman, Lakeville, Minn., Timmy (Tammy Bird) Timmerman, Kelly Lake, Minn., and Heather (Mark) Trenberth, Hibbing; her seven siblings: Bob (Iva) Chapple, South Carolina, Bruce (Symone) Chapple, California, Richard Chapple, Minneapolis, Minn., Chris (Gary) Ruzich, Hibbing, Mike Chapple South Carolina, Mary (Brian) Hippen, Grand Rapids, Minn., and Jenny (Ari) Jaakola, Eagan, Minn.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Timmerman in 2008; and her parents, Robert and June.
Her family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Shannon and LeLyn Lustila at Alternative Senior Living in Hibbing, along with Hannah from Fairview Range Hospice for the exceptional care Barb received in the recent past.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
