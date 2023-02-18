Barbara Jean Urick
Marty Urick

Barbara Jean Urick

Barbara Jean Urick, 97, of Chaska, formerly of Aurora died Thursday, February 14, 2023 at the Chaska Heights Senior Living. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora, Minnesota with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky celebrating. .

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Urick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries