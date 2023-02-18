Barbara Jean Urick, 97, of Chaska, formerly of Aurora died Thursday, February 14, 2023 at the Chaska Heights Senior Living. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora, Minnesota with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky celebrating. .
She was born on June 10,1925 in Keewatin , Minn., to Matt and Mary (Kastelz) Kolak in Keewatin. Graduate of Robert L. Downing High School in Keewatin and St Paul Hairdressers Academy in St Paul, MN. Returned to the Iron Range and opened Barb’s Beauty Shoppe in Aurora, where she was manager-operator for 14 years until her marriage to Edward Urick on August 8, 1964 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora. They were happily married for over 20 years until his passing.
She was a member of Arrowhead Hairdress college news ers Association, Slovenian Women’s Union, America All Slav Club, Minnesota Senior Federation, Red Hat Ladies and VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She lost her hearing at an early age, yet still excelled at everything she put her mind towards. She utilized this experience as a member of the Advisory Committee for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center in Duluth.
An avid downhill skier, she served as a Mountain Host at Giants Ridge and volunteered at Special Olympic events and Nordic Ski meets. She skied well into her 80’s.
Barb loved to travel, her adventures taking her to Europe, Hawaii, Australia, Mexico and throughout the United States and Canada. She also travelled to numerous sporting events in support of her son, Marty.
She enjoyed cooking and baking favorite foods like potica, apple strudel and sarma.
She established a wide range of friends in Aurora and throughout the Range. Including ski groups, card clubs, dance clubs, Knights of Columbus outings, neighbors, relatives and more. This grew when Marty married, and Diane’s entire family graciously included her in every holiday celebration. It expanded once more when Barb moved to Chaska Heights Senior Living and developed another group of friends to go on walks, play cards and bingo, and support each other. She enjoyed being close to our whole family, and she loved to see her new great grandbabies play and grow.
Survivors include: son, Marty (wife Diane): Grandchildren Kaila (Dulian), Jenna and Spencer, and great grandchildren: Parker and Clark Dulian.
Preceded in death by husband Edward; infant daughter Mary; brother John Kolak; sisters: Anne Orazem, Martha Gunderson, Katherine Goedderz and Francine Stellmach; and her parents, Matt and Mary Kolak.
Our family extends heartfelt thanks to the Ridgeview Hospice team that was of great support and comfort through her final months, especially nurse, Kristi Vogel.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora
