Barbara Jean Johnson, 66, of Hibbing, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in her home.
She was born Sept. 19, 1954, in Virginia, Minn., the daughter of Cullen and Maryann (Kintner) Johnson. She grew up in Parkville, Minn., and was a graduate of Mountain Iron High School. Barbara was united in marriage to Stan Koskela for over 20 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to their sporting events, going to the races, and playing Bingo.
Barb is survived by her children: Michael Koskela of Hoyt Lakes, Clayton (Misty) Koskela of Side Lake, Ryan (Jessica) Koskela of Hibbing, Kevin (Kirsten) Koskela of Cloquet, Becky (Chad) Greenly of Cherry, and LeAnn (Lee) Adkisson of Cherry; siblings: Vickie (Bob) Warren of Parkville, JoAnne Johnson of Virginia, Gerald (Terri Lynn) Johnson of Zim, Steven Johnson of Virginia, and Robert (Luann) Johnson of Parkville; 22 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Lawrence Johnson.
A Celebration of Life Service for Barbara will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Open Door Church in Hibbing. Pastor Brent Theien will officiate. The service will be Live-Streamed on the Open Door Church Facebook Page.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
