Barbara Jean Conder, age 69, longtime Ely resident, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Edgewood Senior Living in Virginia.
She was born June 23, 1952 in Marinette, Wis., the daughter of TJ and Betty (Boren) Bergan. Barbara was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Marinette, received her Bachelor of Arts form Concordia, and earned her Master of Theological Studies form the University of Dallas. Barbara married Daniel Conder on Oct. 4, 1975, in Marinette; the couple lived in Cincinnati, Northern Wisconsin, Green Bay, and Ely, Minnesota.
Barbara’s faith and service to the Catholic Church was found in many forms: she worked as a Social Worker, worked at St Anthony’s Parish in Ely as the Director of Religious Education and Faith Formation, taught at Notre Dame High School in Green Bay, was both the Station Manager & the Director of Mission for Relevant Radio, was the Executive Director of the Holy Name Retreat House located on Chambers Island in Lake Michigan, and lead pilgrimages to Holy Sites around the world through Mater Dei Tours. She enjoyed the outdoors, canoe and backpacking trips, knitting, reading, writing poetry, and cherished time spent with family.
Barbara is survived by husband: Dan Conder; son: Jared Conder of Las Vegas; siblings: Michael (Nancy) Bergan of Torrance, Calif., Mary (Mike) Blaney of Green Bay, Wis., and Patti (Steve) Schuchart of Oconto, Wis.; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and children in infancy: Isaac, Amy, Joseph, Mary and Olga.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely. Father Brandon Moravitz will be the Celebrant. The wake will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the Ely Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.