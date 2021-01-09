Barbara J. Laine of South Minneapolis, formerly Virginia, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the age of 78.

Barbara is survived by loving sister, Shirley; cousins, Edsel Wright, Kenneth and Mary Lehto; and many special friends.

Funeral arrangements are with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, Minneapolis.

