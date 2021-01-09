Barbara J. Laine of South Minneapolis, formerly Virginia, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the age of 78.
Barbara is survived by loving sister, Shirley; cousins, Edsel Wright, Kenneth and Mary Lehto; and many special friends.
Funeral arrangements are with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, Minneapolis.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.