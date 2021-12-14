Barbara “Barb” Theresa Hendricks, age 66 of Wawina, died Nov. 25, 2021, from complications of the COVID-19 Virus in Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, Minn.
Barb was born in 1955, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Donald and Loretta (Johnson) Bischoff. Brenda Blacker became Barb’s stepmother and was very influential in her life as well as a wonderful mom to her.
Barb graduated in 1973 from Greenway High School. On Jan. 26, 1974, she was united in marriage to Roy John Hendricks and together, they raised two sons, Samuel and David.
As a young lady, she was “Softball Crazy!” If Barb was not playing softball, she was coaching girls’ teams or just spending time teaching softball skills. Writing poetry became a passion of hers and several of her poems have been published. Barb also was a journalist for the newspaper in Nashwauk where she enjoyed writing about nature and current day affairs.
She will be deeply missed by her husband of 47 years, Roy; her son, Samuel Hendricks; her brothers and sisters: Duane (Rosa) Bischoff, Bruce (Jayne) Morrow, Ronald (Denise) Bischoff, Connie (Paul) Overlie, and Kristina Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews; her best friend since age 13, Deborah Ferguson; as well as her four legged companion, Rascal.
Barb was preceded in death by her son, David; her parents; and two brothers, Stanley Bischoff and Lance Taylor.
A memorial service to honor Barb’s life will be held at a later time.
