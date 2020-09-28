Barbara Anne Putzel, 78, of Virginia, formerly of Murphy Lake, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her home following a three month battle with cancer.
Barbara was born on March 5, 1942, to James and Lillian (Beliveau) DeNucci in Grand Rapids. She was united in marriage to Robert Putzel on Sept. 24, 1960, in Virginia. She worked for 30 years at the Arrowhead-St. Michaels Nursing Home. She also served for 40 years as treasurer of the Central Lakes Fire Dept. She enjoyed four-wheeling and pontoon rides on the lake.
Surviving are her husband, Robert; children, Debbie (Terry) Laine of Eveleth, and Tom (Bonnie) Putzel of Eveleth; grandchildren: Kristie (Chad) Moreland of Gilbert, Brandon (Jenny Ann) Bowman of Missoula, Nicole (Josh) Putzel of Seattle, and Mike Putzel of Makinen; three great-grandchildren: Jason, Robert and Jillian; two great-great-grandchildren, Iris and Steven; sister, Nancy (Bruce) Gerlack of Virginia; and her companion, Freckles.
Per Barb’s wishes private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.