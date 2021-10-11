Barbara Ann Wadd, 78, Mt. Iron, Minn., died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth, Minn.
Barbara was born Aug. 24, 1943 in Marshfield, Wis., to Fred and Dorothy (Kayhart) Meyer. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Hibbing; she was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Barbara enjoyed playing cards and board games, she had a newfound love for fishing, what she loved most was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dorothy; husband, John Wadd in 2003; sister, Sandy Vanderhoff; and daughter-in-law, Dawn Wadd.
She is survived by her children, William (Laura) Wadd, Osakis, Minn., Carl (Jennifer Blume) Wadd, Virginia, Minn., Chris (Bill) Schroers, Golden Valley, Minn.; siblings, Marlous Bouchard, Virginia, Minn., Darryl (Linda) Meyer, Auburndale, Wis., Duane (Jane) Meyer, Marshfield, Wis., Gary (Linda) Meyer, Unity, Wis; nine grandchildren, Parker, Courtney, Allen, Samantha, John-Carl, Philip, Asia, Lexie, and Troy; four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Alexander, Amara and Abigail; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Barbara will be noon Saturday, Oct. 16, at Grace Lutheran Churchin Hibbing. The Rev. Tim Yearyean will officiate.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the beginning of the service at noon at the church on Saturday.
Interment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Buhl, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
