Barbara Ann Vodovnik, 80, of Bloomington, Minn., and The Villages, Fla., died June 15, 2021 in The Villages, Fla.

She was born Sept. 6, 1940, in Aurora, Minn., to Anton and Olga Berdice. She was raised in Aurora and was a longtime resident of Bloomington, Minn., and The Villages, Fla. Barbara loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling, polka dancing and sharing the culture of her Slovenian roots.

Survivors include her husband, Raymond Vodovnik; children: Joseph (Robin) Vodovnik, Mary (Timothy) Edgeton and Robert (Michelle) Vodovnik; grandchildren: Tony, Stephanie, Adam, Emily, Peter, Nate and Jack; siblings: Florence Telin, Thomas (June) Berdice and Roberta Klekotka; dear childhood friend, Arlette Mikulich.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Antonette Boyer.

Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Aurora, Minn., with Fr. Peter Lambert as celebrant.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at church.

Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.

Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

