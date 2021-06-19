Barbara Ann Vodovnik, 80, of Bloomington, Minn., and The Villages, Fla., died June 15, 2021 in The Villages, Fla.
She was born Sept. 6, 1940, in Aurora, Minn., to Anton and Olga Berdice. She was raised in Aurora and was a longtime resident of Bloomington, Minn., and The Villages, Fla. Barbara loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling, polka dancing and sharing the culture of her Slovenian roots.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Vodovnik; children: Joseph (Robin) Vodovnik, Mary (Timothy) Edgeton and Robert (Michelle) Vodovnik; grandchildren: Tony, Stephanie, Adam, Emily, Peter, Nate and Jack; siblings: Florence Telin, Thomas (June) Berdice and Roberta Klekotka; dear childhood friend, Arlette Mikulich.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Antonette Boyer.
Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Aurora, Minn., with Fr. Peter Lambert as celebrant.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at church.
Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.