Barbara Ann Schlosser

April 5, 1942—December 24, 2022

Barbara Ann Schlosser, 80, of Virginia, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Essentia Health in Duluth.

Barbara was born April 5, 1942, to Theodore and Mary (Robich) Schlosser in Philadelphia, Penn.

Barbara enjoyed swimming, adult coloring books, jigsaw puzzles and computer games. She retired from the Arrowhead Shirt Factory and from Hibbing Electronics where she was a supervisor.

Barbara is survived by brothers, Robert Schlosser (her twin) and Theodore (Catherine) Schlosser; sisters, Elaine Bussinger and Mary (Lawrence) Bartlett; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Mary Schlosser; sisters, Veronica Henry and Elizabeth Otten. Best friend, Carol Taylor.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 30, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condoleces, plesase vivsit rangefuneralhomes.com. To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Schlosser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
