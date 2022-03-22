Barbara Ann Madden, of Virginia, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the age of 87.
Barbara was born Feb. 11, 1935, to Leona and Fred Angellar. She attended Virginia High School, and met the love of her life, Earle Madden, shortly thereafter. They married in 1953 and started raising their family. Barb embraced her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, always there for any who needed her. She was happiest when surrounded by family, enjoying time at the cabin, or other get-togethers. She was a wonderful cook and baker and her recipes will be treasured as family keepsakes. She was also a talented knitter and crocheter, making mementos for us all.
Barb is survived by her children: Mike (Mary) Madden, Lori (Wayne) Fichtner, and Tammi (Mitch) Nosbisch; six grandchildren: Mark (Amy) Madden, Joe (Sara) Madden, Paula (Dave) Dundas, Kelly (Tanner) Muehler, Jamie Nosbisch, and Krissie Nosbisch; and four great-grandchildren: Colton, Mia, Bryce, and Harper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Leona Angellar; husband, Earle; son, Steven; and siblings: Lewis “Bud” Angellar, Pat Engelstad, and John “Jack” Angellar.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Edgewood Vista who helped care for her these last few years. Barb loved her family with all of her heart and we’ll miss her terribly, but we know she has been reunited with Earle and is in a much better place.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia. A visitation will be held half an hour prior.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences go to rangefuneralhomes.com.
