On Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, Barbara Ann (Kearney) Larson, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 79. Ten days prior, Barbara was diagnosed with leukemia and she was admitted to Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center for treatment. Despite an initial favorable response to therapy, she later encountered complications and passed away suddenly.
Barbara was born on May 28, 1941 in Hibbing, Minn. She was raised in the Roman Catholic faith by her parents Mary and Thomas Kearney on the Iron Range. Barbara was a 1959 graduate of Hibbing High School where she attended with her younger siblings, Mary Ellen and Thomas, Jr. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from St. Cloud State University and had a career as an elementary school teacher, family daycare provider and Nanny. She married Clifford H. Alto on June 20, 1964, and later to Jim Larson on Jan. 26, 1994. Most recently, she worked at Walmart where she met many new friends and took great pride in the work that she did for her community. She was an avid reader and gardener and enjoyed baking, canning, and collecting recipes.
She led by example and instilled in her children the importance of leading a life of faith, hard work, persistence, and optimism. Barbara loved to learn and nurtured this value of life-long learning in each of her children. Barbara possessed a spirit of joy and kindness and shared her love for life with all she came across. She made remarkable impressions on the lives of family and friends and she will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her four children: Dr. Jeffrey (Donna) Alto, Mankato, Minn., Dr. Jennifer (Mike) Babiracki, Centerville Minn., Bradley (Debra beloved wife) Alto, Plymouth, Minn., Dr. Barry (Allie) Alto, Vero Beach, Fla.; and seven grandchildren, Katie (age 24), John (age 19), James (age 15), Hannah (age 9), Claire (age 8), Santiago (age 12), and Stella (age 9), all who made up the entirety of her world.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Helen Kearney; father, Thomas Kearney; and brother (Thomas, Jr. Kearney).
Her services will be private for immediate family members only.
Friends and family wishing to honor Barbara Larson are invited to make a donation in her name to the University of Minnesota Transplant Research Fund of the Department of Surgery of the University of Minnesota Medical School.
