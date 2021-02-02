Barbara A. Helstrom passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at her home in Sun City West, Ariz., after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born Barbara Bigelow on June 13, 1948 in Grand Rapids, Minn. She graduated from high school in Buhl, Minn., where she was active in cheerleading and band. She graduated from junior college in Hibbing, Minn., where she was also a cheerleader.
She worked as a Certified Health Unit Coordinator in Illinois, Calgary, Alberta, Minnesota, and Ohio. After retiring, Barb and Lou moved to Sun City West, where Barb’s Mom, sister, and uncle also have homes. Barb was a warm, loving person that quickly formed lasting friendships. She had a great time with group activities involving golf, cards, and Mah Jongg. She loved attending sporting events, attending concerts, cross stitching, dancing, reading, shopping, and visiting family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her sisters traveling, relaxing at the cabins, swimming, helping with projects, or going to the casino. She looked forward to every time she could get together with her extended family, nieces, and nephews.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Lou; daughter, Jennifer Petrucelli; son, David Helstrom; mother, Dona Bigelow; sisters, Kathi Landis and Sue Guifrida; brother, Frank Bigelow Jr.; and grandchildren Vincent, Madeline, and Olivia Petrucelli as well as Alexa Bertley. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren.
Final arrangements will come this summer, when Barb will have a memorial service in Hibbing. It is requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Barb’s name.
