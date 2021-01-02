Barbara A. Christen

Barbara Ann Christen, 79, of Eveleth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
She was born on June 20, 1941, to Eleanor and John Rozinka.
Barb enjoyed traveling with Paul and Cathy. She enjoyed spending her time at the cabin on Lake Vermilion, creating delicious meals for her family, gardening, reading, and most of all, spending her days with her terrier, Sophie. She was a caring mother, wife, nana, great-grandmother and friend. Her independence and strong willed personality set her apart from many.
Barbara is survived by her two children, Catherine (Tom) Lamberta and Steven Christen; three grandchildren, Alexandria (Kyle) Davies, Sammi, Dominic; great-grandson, Leland Paul Davies; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Christen; and her two brothers, Jerry and Charles.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date with close family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
