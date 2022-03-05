Austrid Viola Koshar, 92, formerly of Gilbert, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at New Journey Residence in Biwabik, Minn.
Austrid was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Duluth, Minn., to Peter and Myrtle (Haglin) Plaggerman. Austrid was raised in Sandstone, Minn., and was a 1942 graduate of Sandstone High School. Later, she received her degree in Elementary Education from the University of Minnesota – Duluth.
On July 2, 1952, she married Daniel Koshar in Sandstone. She began her teaching career in Gilbert and later transferred to Mesabi East Elementary School in Aurora. She retired in 1985 with 36 years of teaching.
Austrid was a member of United Lutheran Church in Gilbert where she served on church council and as a reader. She was a member of the Retired Educator and Administrators Association and auxiliary member of the George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post in Gilbert.
You always knew where Tootie stood on issues. She was not afraid to let that be known. She was feisty, sometimes loud, and loved a good time. She will be missed dearly.
Austrid is survived by her brother, Carl (Beverly) Johnson; her and Dan’s nieces, nephews, and their families: Marianne (Robert) Jensen, Michael (Patricia) Pavelich, Jack (Mary Jean) Pavelich; Teresa (John) Joern; and Lynn (Mike) Leas.
Although not related to Ralph Nikunen’s family by marriage or biologically, they were very much a part of her life. She is also survived by: Sharon (James) Bertucci, Michelle Bradach and Jaqueline Nikunen; Bernie Nikunen, and Duane (Candie) Nikunen; Ralph’s thirteen grandchildren: Nicholas (Mandi) Skrbec, Sara (Donald) Malewitz, Tara (Sam) Stanisich, Ginny Burdue, James (Mandy) Bertucci, Mark (Cindy) Bradach, Nathan (Jordan) Nikunen, Alan (Danielle) Mattson, Nikki Nikunen, Brad Nikunen, Brittany (Kyle) Nanti, Kacee Nikunen, Tanner Nikunen, and many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Peter Plaggerman; mother, Myrtle Johnson; step-father, Alfred Johnson; her husband, Daniel in 1991; and her sweetheart, Ralph Nikunen.
The family wishes to thank New Journey Residence, Biwabik, for the care given to Austrid during her eleven years there. Your patience, care, and professionalism are truly appreciated.
Funeral service for Austrid will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at United in Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth with Pastor John Dietz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
