Aune Alice (Hautamaki) Trygg

Aune Alice Trygg, 93, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
She was born Nov. 14, 1926, in Mountain Iron, Minn. Aune was a proud 1947 graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Nursing as part of the WWII Cadet Nurses Corps program.
She grew up on the “Range” where she met her husband and started a family. Their final move was to Fridley, Minn., in 1961, the place she called home. Aune worked in a variety of hospitals over the years but spent most of her career at Mercy Medical Center, Coon Rapids. She joined their ER/ICU team as an RN when the hospital opened in 1965, and retired in 1983 as their Quality Assurance Coordinator.
Aune grew up living with the unique cultural mix on the Iron Range. She loved knowing more about other countries, so she opened her home to three exchange students in the 70s and 80s (Niemeier, Matti, Josefina). They are part of the family to this day. She was an exchange grandma to another nine AFS students.
Aune was a quiet, thoughtful person. She loved her family, drinking coffee, painting with oils, growing flowers, cleaning, planning, making lists, and baking. She made the best chocolate chip cookies and apple pie ever!
Aune will be dearly missed by her daughter, Sandra (Howard) Hulet; granddaughters: Katie Hulet, Stephanie (Jake) Elzen, Breanna (Josh) Trygg, Angie Trygg. She is also survived by former daughter-in-law, Lori Trygg; four great-grandchildren; nephew, Murray (Pam) Hautamaki; her very best friend of 90 years, Arline Hanson; as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gordon Trygg; son, Thomas Noble Trygg (37) who was married to Lori; parents, Konstu and Alexsandra; and adored brother, Rudy; as well as many other family members and friends.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, a brief outdoor graveside service will be held for family/close friends (please wear a mask) at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, 2250 St Anthony Blvd NE/Mpls, MN 55418.
