Audrey Mae Oberstar, 86 of Mountain Iron, died unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2021, at Essentia Health Virginia.
She was born Aug. 20, 1935, in Eveleth, the daughter of Russell and Lura (Ruff) Peterkin, and was a graduate of Virginia Roosevelt High School. She married Matthew Joseph Oberstar on Dec. 12, 1953, in Virginia. Audrey was a homemaker for many of her early years and later was employed by Super One Foods, retiring to care for her mother. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Audrey enjoyed traveling, wintering in Florida with her husband, and cherished time spent with her family.
Audrey is survived by her sons: James (Kathy) Oberstar of Virginia, David (Carrie Broers) Oberstar of Duluth, John (Peggy) Oberstar of Virginia and Peter (Kathy) Oberstar of Richfield, Minn.; sister, Lois (Paul) Cavallin of Two Harbors, Minn.; grandchildren: Beth (Noah Paulson) Oberstar, Andy (Meghann Chiodo) Oberstar, Mike Oberstar, Molly (Ben) Leis, Lisa Oberstar, Laura (Levi) Krampert, Grace Oberstar, and Eric Oberstar; great-grandchildren: Emma Oberstar, Haylie Hartman, Hannah Hartman, Xalia Schubert, Isabella Paulson, and Genevieve Leis; and several nieces and nephews; extended family and friends; and her feline companion: Lilly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Matt; and grandson: Douglas.
The Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Reverend Father Brandon Moravitz, Celebrant.
A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the mass at the church.
Inurnment will take place in the Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
Family Services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share a personal remembrance of Audrey online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.