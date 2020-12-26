Audrey Joyce (Beystrom) Amundson

Audrey Amundson, 87, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital with family at her side.
Audrey was born on Dec. 14, 1933, to Roy “Lefty” and Ollie (Jankila) Beystrom in Virginia, Minn. She graduated with honors from Roosevelt High School in Virginia in 1951.
Audrey traveled and worked in different places with her friends across the country. She enjoyed a career as a medical transcriptionist. She met her loving husband, Jim “Shim” Amundson from Linden Grove/Cook, Minn., in Minneapolis. They lived in Portland, Ore., Boston, Mass., settled in Duluth and were blessed to be married for 50 years, until his passing in 2009. Audrey was also blessed to have married Milton Legg in 2014 and the two enjoyed their brief time together.
Audrey was a 60-year member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, serving charitable organizations. She was also a member of The Women’s Club and The Humane Society and Wildlife Preservation organizations. Among so many things, she was thoughtful, generous, kind, and wonderfully unique. She is beloved and greatly missed.
Audrey is survived by her husband, Milton Legg; daughter, Beret (John Eacobacci); son, Blaine; sisters, Shirlee Weiher, Kay Reynolds (Frank Oberle); brother, Rodney Beystrom (Veronica Anderson); and brothers and sisters-in-law, Martha Hartmann, Margaret Kirby, Beatrice Amundson, John and Sharon Amundson; nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong friends and pets that are always family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy “Lefty” and Ollie (Jankila) Beystrom; husband, James “Shim” Amundson; brother, Daniel Beystrom; brothers and sisters-in-law, LuRay “Corky” Weiher, Malcom Reynolds, Palmer “Junior” and Lorena Amundson, Ronald Amundson, Michael and Pamela Amundson, and Donald Kirby.
The family would like to thank the staff at St Luke’s Hospice for their excellent care during her short stay.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Donations if desired to Animal Allies of Duluth MN, The International Wolf Center of Ely MN or the National Audubon Society.
Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Minnesota.
